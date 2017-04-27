Korean Air lends helping hand in Korea, overseas

Outside of Korea, the company uses its expertise as an international carrier to send emergency supplies to areas hit by natural disasters.
|Korean Air conducts a one-day cafe event with volunteers recruited via social media (Korean Air)
On April 12, Korean Air sent bottled water on a cargo carrier headed to Lima, Peru, to help victims affected by a recent flood. Nine thousand liters of water were delivered to displaced victims. On April 15, 2 metric tons of emergency equipment, including helmets and fireproof suits, were also sent to Peru.
In the past, Korean Air has provided relief supplies to areas such as Sichuan in 2008, Japan, New Zealand and Thailand in 2011, and Fiji and Japan in 2016.
In Korea, the company’s 25 employee volunteer organizations conduct events such as a free cruise for people with disabilities on April 20, in addition to regular volunteering activities at children’s homes, elderly homes and facilities for people with disabilities.
Since 2011, Korean Air has invited volunteers through social media to join its employees in their volunteering activities. Every two months, the volunteers gather for a one-day cafe event, with proceeds going to various causes. On Saturday, the proceeds from such an event were donated to United Help for International Children.
“Korean Air will continue to work as a leading global airline to fulfill corporate social responsibilities while creating a bright and clear corporate culture,” the company said.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)