Gender biased language backfires on campaign trail

Presidential candidate Hong Joon-pyo of the Liberty Korea Party (Yonhap)

Presidential candidate Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party of Korea (Yonhap)

Police subdue pro-gay protestors who attempted to approach front-runner Moon Jae-in of the liberal Democratic Party of Korea as he arrived at Sejong Center for the Performing Art in central Seoul to attend a debate session, Thursday. (Yonhap)

Most of the major presidential candidates have referred to themselves as “feminists” and have made big promises to tackle gender discrimination and violence.However, questions linger over whether they can deliver, and some of the contenders are mired in controversy for using language critics say shows their subconscious gender stereotypes.Often compared to US President Donald Trump for his outspoken rhetoric, Hong Joon-pyo, the firebrand flag-bearer of the conservative Liberty Korea Party, has been criticized for describing his wife as someone who cooks and does dishes for him.When asked on a TV program whether he does the dishes at home, Hong said, “How can I do that? There are things men do and (things) women do. That was already decided by the heavens.”He later apologized, saying he was trying to “look strong.”Women’s groups have also demanded he drop out of the presidential race over another controversy surrounding his alleged involvement in a failed sexual assault 45 years ago.In his 2005 memoir, he said he had obtained a livestock stimulant to help his friend sleep with a girl while attending university, and acknowledged “how seriously wrong” his action was.“About the incident 45 years ago, I really apologize to the public,” he said during a televised debate. But he also expressed discomfort, saying, “I already confessed it in my autobiography. It is not right to take issue with it now.”He has also made comments intolerant of diverse sexual orientations.“I don’t like (homosexuality). I don’t do that. Having surgery to change one’s gender is a separate matter, but homosexuality is not my thing,” Hong said in a radio interview with local cable channel YTN.Other candidates have also come under fire for their gender-biased comments.Front-runner Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party of Korea apologized after making a joke about the appearance of North Korean cheerleaders.“(When they attended a 2002 Busan Asian Games) they were natural beauties. I heard that North Koreans also have plastic surgery nowadays,” he said in a conversation with Choi Moon-soon, governor of Gangwon Province.A few hours later, Moon said in a statement, “I meant to say that the situation in North Korea is changing. I will take this as a chance to look back on where I am standing now.”Moon has also drawn ire from sexual minorities for his comments on homosexuality.“I oppose (homosexuality). I don’t like it. But I oppose discrimination (against homosexuals),” he said during a televised debate Tuesday.Two days later, he made an apology, saying “Homosexuality is not a matter that I can support or oppose. It is a private matter.”Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party, too, was embroiled in controversy after defending his wife from allegations she was hired as a professor at Seoul National University despite her lack of qualifications, thanks to Ahn’s status.Ahn denied them, saying the attack was an “insult” to professional women. “Why do they think qualified women always need to benefit from their husbands to be employed? That perception itself is disparaging to women.”However, his opponents criticized his remarks, claiming such comments were a disgrace to professional women who play fair without any backing from the powerful.Local experts in gender issues said that presidential candidates’ attitudes and behavior speak volumes about their subconscious perceptions of gender equality.“It is positive that we can see progress in presidential candidates’ election pledges to expand equal rights for women,” Park Cha Ok-kyung of the Korean Women’s Association United told The Korea Herald.“But given what I see from candidates’ remarks and behavior, I don’t think the policies correspond to their perceptions of women yet,” she said.Another expert said that politicians are lagging behind the public, especially younger generations, in terms of sensitivity to human rights.“Candidates’ controversial comments would have not caused any stir during the election period 10 years ago,” said Kwon Soo-hyun, deputy director of Korea Womens’ Political Solidarity. “But things are different now.”“Sexism is internalized in people. So it just comes out unconsciously. People should learn what constitutes misogyny or sexism,” she said. “What is the most important here is that we pick leaders who are willing to embrace criticism, learn and correct themselves.”The Gender Gap Index released by the World Economic Forum last year placed South Korea at No. 116 out of 144 countries. The country was the worst in terms of discrimination against women at work among the 29 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, according to the index disclosed in March by British magazine the Economist.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)