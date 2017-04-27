Stellar to hold Tokyo concert May 19-20

Stellar (The Entertainment Pascal)

Stellar will hold a concert in Tokyo from May 19-20, its agency said Thursday.It will be the second time the K-pop group is holding a concert in Japan.According to Entertainment Pascal, the band will not only perform its hit songs but also introduce new songs at the concerts. Solo performances by each members are also planned.The concert follows the four-member group’s debut in Japan with a showcase in Tokyo last August. It was also the first female K-pop group to hold a solo concert in Brazil in March.Stella debuted in 2011 with the single “Rocket Girl,” but its early songs met with lukewarm responses from the public and critics. Its breakthrough single “Marionette” in 2014 sparked controversy as it was criticized for being oversexualized.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)