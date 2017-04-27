Korea to sell W7.75tr state bonds in May

The Korea Herald > National > Education

Busan to remove objective tests from elementary schools

kh close

 

Published : 2017-04-27 13:38
Updated : 2017-04-27 13:38

BUSAN -- The education office of South Korea's second-largest city of Busan said Thursday it will abolish multiple-choice objective tests in elementary schools starting next year.

Students from an elementary school in Daejeon, about 160 kilometers south of Seoul, run from the school grounds as summer vacation starts. (Yonhap)

Kim Seok-joon, superintendent of the Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education, said it made the unprecedented decision to help boost students' abilities to think and solve problems.

"With the method of cramming, memorizing and picking answers, we cannot deal with the ever-changing society of the fourth industrial revolution," the chief educator said during a press conference. (Yonhap)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]