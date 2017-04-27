Korean Air receives 2nd B787-9 to enhance services

Korean Air Lines Inc. on Thursday received its second B787-9 aircraft that will allow it to strengthen its customer service starting next month.



Korean Air, South Korea's biggest carrier by sales, will put the 269-seat dreamliner jet initially on its Gimpo-Jeju Island route from May 2 and then international routes from June, the company said in a statement.



(Yonhap)

The national flag carrier plans to operate three flights a day on the Gimpo-Jeju route and then begin service on long-range routes to Fukuoka and Toronto, it said.In 2005, Korean Air signed a contract with Boeing to purchase a total of 10 B787-9 dreamliners with the delivery to be completed by 2019. Five of them will arrive this year. (Yonhap)