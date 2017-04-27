Korea to sell W7.75tr state bonds in May

The Korea Herald > Business > Industry

Korean Air receives 2nd B787-9 to enhance services

kh close

 

Published : 2017-04-27 13:04
Updated : 2017-04-27 13:04

Korean Air Lines Inc. on Thursday received its second B787-9 aircraft that will allow it to strengthen its customer service starting next month.

Korean Air, South Korea's biggest carrier by sales, will put the 269-seat dreamliner jet initially on its Gimpo-Jeju Island route from May 2 and then international routes from June, the company said in a statement. 

(Yonhap)

The national flag carrier plans to operate three flights a day on the Gimpo-Jeju route and then begin service on long-range routes to Fukuoka and Toronto, it said.

In 2005, Korean Air signed a contract with Boeing to purchase a total of 10 B787-9 dreamliners with the delivery to be completed by 2019. Five of them will arrive this year. (Yonhap)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]