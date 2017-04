Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world’s largest shipbuilding group, has received 39 vessel orders totaling $2.3 billion in the first four months of this year, a 39 percent increase compared to all of last year. The figure also marks the company’s greatest ship orders in three years. HHI Group received orders for 18 ships worth some $900 million this month alone.According to company officials, the shipbuilding giant is currently in the final negotiating stage for an additional three-ship order, while HHI’s affiliate company Hyundai Mipo Dockyard is also expected to receive contracts for two more vessels.