Audi Korea, Nissan Korea to recall some 7,000 vehicles

(Yonhap)

Audi Volkswagen Korea and Nissan Korea have been ordered to recall 7,137 units across seven models due to manufacturing defects, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Thursday.The recall affects 4,005 Audi automobiles across five models, including the A4 2.0 TFSI Quattro sedan, on grounds a malfunctioning auxiliary coolant pump may overheat and catch fire, the ministry said.Nissan Korea will also recall 3,117 units of the Qashqai SUV and 15 units of the Murano SUV.Friction between the back right wheel protector and the brake hose of the Qashqai SUV may lessen the vehicle’s braking power, the ministry said.A defective power steering hose found in the Murano SUV was the reason for its recall.