Samsung sees second-highest profit in Q1

(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics said Thursday it posted 9.9 trillion won ($8.7 billion) in operating income in the first quarter, recording a nearly 50 percent on-year jump.The Korean tech giant said it posted 50 trillion won in sales and 9.9 trillion won in operating income, 1.54 percent and 48.3 percent on-year increases, respectively. The operating profit was the second-highest total profit since the company recorded 10 trillion won in the third quarter of 2013.“The strong earnings were driven by the strong prices of chips and rising sales of flexible OLED (organic light-emitting diode). The earnings from Harman -- from March 11 when the deal was completed -- were also reflected in the quarterly earnings,” Samsung said.The chip unit posted 15.5 trillion won in sales and 6.3 trillion won in operating profits. The display unit posted 7.2 trillion won in sales and 1.3 trillion won in operating profits. The smartphone business posted 23.5 trillion won in sales and 2 trillion won in operating profits, while consumer electronics posted 10.3 trillion won in sales and 380 billion won in operating profits.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)