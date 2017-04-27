Samsung turns down Elliott’s demand to create holding company

Samsung Electronics said Thursday it would not create a holding company, turning down demands from activist hedge fund Elliott Management to reshape its corporate structure.

“After conducting a comprehensive review with external advisors, the company’s board of directors has decided not to convert to a holding company structure. The review found that a holding company structure would not strengthen the competitiveness of the company’s businesses and could potentially weigh on the company’s operations longer term,” Samsung said.



“The review also found a number of issues that may result from the process of converting into a holding company,” it added.



As for the reason, Samsung said creating a holding company would require divestments of equity stakes held by the company and its affiliates. This would need the approval of the board of directors and the shareholders of each of the relevant companies and therefore cannot be implemented by the company alone.



In addition, current laws could force the company’s financial affiliates that own shares in the company to divest part or all of that stake, which could potentially cause volatility in the company’s share price, the tech giant explained.



The company added, “The uncertainty of the legal and regulatory environment is also increasing as several revisions to relevant laws are pending for review which may negatively impact the creation of a holding company structure.”



On Oct. 6, Elliott, through its affiliates -- Blake Capital and Potter Capital -- sent a letter to Samsung Electronics’ board members to split the tech giant into holding and operating companies, and list the operating unit on the Nasdaq stock exchange.



The tech giant said previously that it would review the demand.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)