Defense ministry vows full support for Seoul air show

South Korea's defense ministry said Thursday it has signed a partnership agreement with the organizers of a Seoul air show to be held later this year.



The Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition, or Seoul ADEX, is scheduled to take place at Seoul Airport, a military compound south of the capital, from Oct. 17-22.





Visitors look around weapons on display at the 2015 Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition at the Seoul Airport. (Yonhap)

The biennial international event sets the stage for the display of advanced weapon systems, trade consultations and seminars on the defense industry.The previous air show in 2015 attracted 386 related firms from 32 countries, according to the organizing office.Under the memorandum of understanding between the ministry and the office, the two sides agreed to cooperate on cost-sharing, the lease and demonstration of equipment, and security and safety measures at the venue."The Seoul ADEX is an expo making big contributions to promoting the (local) defense industry and national interests," Kim Heo-soo, a senior ministry official, said. "The Ministry of National Defense will actively support such military-related programs as flight demonstrations, displays of equipment and invitations of major foreign dignitaries, doing its best to help the Seoul ADEX take root as a world-class international defense industry expo." (Yonhap)