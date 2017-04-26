Reigning Olympic rhythmic gymnastics champ to visit Korea

GOYANG -- Reigning Olympic rhythmic gymnastics champion Margarita Mamun will visit South Korea to promote tourism in a local city, officials here said Wednesday.





Margarita Mamun (Yonhap)

The Goyang City Government said Mamun, who won the rhythmic gymnastics all-around gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympic Games, will land in South Korea on Thursday to participate in various tourism promotional events for the city located just north of Seoul. She will also teach young rhythmic gymnasts in a clinic co-organized by the Korea Sport & Olympic Committee and Goyang City Government during her stay.Mamun was named Goyang's ambassador for tourism in September 2016. Goyang city officials said they hope the Russian gymnast will especially promote the city as a medical tourism hub in South Korea."We hope Mamun and her family take health examinations here and promote Goyang as the medical tourism city to people in Russia and those from the Commonwealth of Independent State region," a Goyang city official said. (Yonhap)