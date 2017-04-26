Korean U-20 team loses to defending Asian club football champs in friendly

CJ Korea Express acquires 50% stake of Darcl Logistics

Published : 2017-04-26 15:32
Updated : 2017-04-26 17:05

South Korea‘s largest logistics company, CJ Korea Express, announced Wednesday plans to acquire a 50 percent stake in India’s Darcl Logistics to become the company’s largest shareholder.

CJ Korea Express said it will acquire more than 11.9 million shares of Darcl Logistics at 57.06 billion won ($50.6 million), equivalent to roughly 2.08 percent of its consolidated capital last year. 
Darcl Logistics is a comprehensive logistics company that conducts land, railway, maritime and heavy cargo transportation operations. The company is currently ranked No. 1 in the Indian transportation sector and No. 3 in general logistics.

In September last year CJ Korea Express bought a 31.5 percent stake in Malaysia’s No. 2 logistics company, Century Logistics Holdings for 47.6 billion won to become the Malaysian firm’s largest shareholder.

By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)

