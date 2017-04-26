Top universities to apply higher standards for admission of athletes

South Korea's two leading universities said Wednesday they will strengthen the eligibility requirements in the selection of student athletes amid criticism over unfairness and loopholes in the current system.



Kim Yong-hak, president of Yonsei University, and Yeom Jae-ho, president of Korea University, held a joint press conference in Seoul and said student athletes aspiring to enter their schools will be required to meet certain academic standards starting in 2021.





The heads of Yonsei University and Korea University answer questions from reporters at a joint press conference at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul on April 26, 2017. (Yonhap)

"The two schools share the idea that student athletes should first obtain academic abilities based on amateurism," they said in a statement. The philosophy of amateurism for student athletes emphasizes the importance of education as the first priority, not sports.Those students will be subject to strict academic management and will not be allowed to participate in competitions unless they show a certain level of academic achievements, the presidents said.The management of student athletes came into the spotlight after it was revealed that Chung Yoo-ra, daughter of ousted President Park Geun-hye's friend and a former member of the national equestrian team, received undue favors in admissions and academic affairs at Seoul-based Ewha Womans University using the admission program for student atheletes.Chung's mother Choi Soon-sil is standing trial over a string of allegations in connection with a corruption scandal that removed Park from office and eventually led to her arrest last month.Still, the two presidents said the latest announcement was not related to the scandal."We discussed adopting amateurism for student athletes last spring," Yeom said. "We had our statement ready by November but could not find the right time to release it following the outbreak of the scandal." (Yonhap)