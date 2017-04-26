Minzy ranks No. 2 on Billboard world chart

Released April 17, “Minzy Work 01 Uno” made an immediate impact on local and international charts. It took the top spot on the iTunes K-pop top album charts upon its release in several countries, including the US, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.
|Minzy (Music Works)
Minzy, 23, participated in writing the lyrics for all six songs in the EP. The track list includes “Ninano,” “Beautiful Lie” and “Flashlight” featuring hip-hop artist Jay Park.
She is set to hold her first fan event Saturday in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.
Minzy debuted in 2009 as a member of now-disbanded 2NE1. She left YG Entertainment last May and signed with her current agency Music Works.
By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)