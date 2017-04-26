Korean U-20 team loses to defending Asian club football champs in friendly

Minzy ranks No. 2 on Billboard world chart

Published : 2017-04-26 16:12
Updated : 2017-04-26 17:09

Minzy’s first EP took the second spot on Billboard’s world albums chart as of Wednesday, marking the former 2NE1 member’s successful transition into a solo artist.

Released April 17, “Minzy Work 01 Uno” made an immediate impact on local and international charts. It took the top spot on the iTunes K-pop top album charts upon its release in several countries, including the US, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

Minzy (Music Works)

Minzy, 23, participated in writing the lyrics for all six songs in the EP. The track list includes “Ninano,” “Beautiful Lie” and “Flashlight” featuring hip-hop artist Jay Park.

She is set to hold her first fan event Saturday in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

Minzy debuted in 2009 as a member of now-disbanded 2NE1. She left YG Entertainment last May and signed with her current agency Music Works.

By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

