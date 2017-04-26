Asiana Airlines welcomes first A350

Asiana Airlines has now become the world’s 12th and the nation’s first carrier to operate the world’s newest wide-body airliner.
Asiana Airlines’ President Kim Soo-cheon attended the event after departing from Toulouse, France, via the company’s first A350.
|Kumho Asiana Group Chairman Park Sam-koo (left) and Asiana Airlines President Kim Soo-cheon have a hands-on experience with the A350. (Kumho Asiana)
“We are highly certain that the new A350-900 will enhance the competitiveness of Asiana’s mid- and long-haul fleet,” Kim said during the ceremony.
In 2008, Asiana Airlines signed a contract with Airbus to purchase 30 A350-900 passenger jets, with delivery to be completed by 2025. Three more A350s are expected to be delivered this year, the company said.
In May, the carrier will initially operate the aircraft for services from Incheon to Hong Kong and Manila. Long-haul routes to Europe and the US will start from the third quarter this year, beginning with services from Seoul to London and San Francisco.
Asiana’s A350 airliner has a three-class layout with 311 total seats and provides in-flight Wi-Fi, smartphone roaming and Economy Smartium services.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)