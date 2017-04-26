HHI nets most ship orders in 3 years

(Yonhap)

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, the world’s largest shipbuilding group, has received orders for 39 ships worth $2.3 billion so far this year, posting the company’s largest ship orders in three years, according to an announcement by HHI on Wednesday.This month alone, HHI Group received orders for 18 ships worth $900 million. With the potential for additional fleet orders by purchasers, the company says the total revenue from orders this month could reach up to $1.5 billion.HHI is currently in the final negotiating stage for an additional three-ship order, while Hyundai Mipo Dockyard -- a shipbuilding affiliate of HHI -- is also on par to win contracts for two more vessels.HHI Group officials said the company expects orders to continue to grow next month, adding that despite a dearth of new orders in the global shipbuilding market, the local company continues to win ship orders on the back of its eco-friendly shipbuilding capabilities and comprehensive fiscal restructuring efforts.“With new orders improving this year, we are receiving twice as many shipbuilding inquiries compared to the same period last year,” said an HHI official. “With our competitive edge in green shipbuilding technology and fiscal health, we will continue to exert efforts to win more orders.”By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)