LG upgrades AI platform for home appliances

The cylinder-shaped speaker-like device can have short, simple conversations with human users as it is equipped with natural language comprehension technology, an enhancement from its previous model.
|An employee showcases the Smart ThinQ Hub, Air Station and Solar Cell Sensor that were launched Wednesday at three LG Flagship Stores in Seoul. (LG Electronics)
The key role of Smart ThinQ Hub is to operate home appliances, ranging from washing machines, air conditioners and televisions to air cleaners, by connecting them with Wi-Fi and ZigBee, according to the company.
For example, while a user is doing a house chore, he or she can pose a question to the device: “When will the laundry be done?” Smart ThinQ Hub responds to the question with an answer like, “20 minutes are left.”
Multiple connections to various home appliances are possible, enabling the user to link his or her smartphone for calls while adjusting the temperature of an air conditioner, or operating an air cleaner.
LG also introduced the Air Station and Solar Cell Temperature/Humidity Sensor, two separate devices that can work together with Smart ThinQ Hub to better manage the quality of air indoors as well as temperature and humidity.
Air Station, equipped with four sensors that detect fine dust, temperature, humidity and carbon dioxide at home, sends information about the air to Smart ThinQ Hub and recommends the user to turn on the air cleaner, if the air at home is bad.
“LG will continue introducing easy-to-use devices for home Internet of Things services,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of the home appliances and air solutions business at the company.
However, the limitations of the newest AI platform are that it can only converse with humans about the routine of house chores and it is accessible with LG products only.
“Ultimately, our plan is to develop an AI platform that can have some emotional conversations with users,” said a spokesperson at LG Electronics.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)