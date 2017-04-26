KOTRA teams with Kakao to support startup firms

(Yonhap)

The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency is teaming up with Kakao Makers to support the sales of domestic and overseas startups, according to a press release by KOTRA.The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding at Kakao Makers’ headquarters in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday.Through the agreement, the two firms will help startups sell their manufactured products on the “Makers with Kakao” platform. They will also provide them opportunities to seek overseas buyers if their sales meet a minimum requirement.Makers with Kakao was established in February last year, enabling manufacturers to start their production process upon receiving preorders to save them the burden of an inventory. So far, about 500 companies have joined the platform.By Julie Jackson(juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)