Korea pledges $4m humanitarian assistance to Yemen

South Korea plans to provide $4 million in humanitarian assistance to war-torn Yemen this year and join international efforts to end the civil war there, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.



South Korea made the commitment during a fundraising event for Yemen in the United Nations Office at Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was jointly hosted by Switzerland, Sweden and the United Nations.





(AP-Yonhap)

About two thirds of the entire Yemeni population are in need of humanitarian assistance due to the continuing civil war, the ministry said, quoting data by the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. A total of 65 percent of the people are suffering food shortages, it said.Earlier in the year, the UN called for $2.1 billion of humanitarian assistance from the international community to help Yemen.Officials from about 72 countries, some 60 international and non-governmental organizations joined the event presided over by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the foreign ministers of Switzerland and Sweden.A total of 49 countries, including South Korea, committed to a combined $1.1 billion in humanitarian assistance for Yemen during the gathering, the ministry said."As a responsible middle power of the international community, the (South Korea) government plans to proactively join the international efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to those who are suffering under crises like conflicts," the ministry noted. (Yonhap)