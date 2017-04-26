Activist group again asks presidential hopefuls to clarify defector policy

A group claiming to be helping the son of the slain brother of North Korea's leader said Wednesday it is now protecting seven North Korean defectors rescued from Southeast Asia, but cannot send them to Seoul due to the absence of security assurance from South Korean presidential candidates.



Last Tuesday, the group, which calls itself "Cheollima Civil Defense," openly asked South Korean presidential contenders running for the May 9 election whether they are willing to accept and protect North Korean defectors abroad in need of help.





(Yonhap)