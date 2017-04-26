Korean stocks trade at 6-yr high in late morning

South Korean stocks traded at a six-year high early Wednesday morning, led by gains in tech companies, chemicals firms and automakers.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 10.01 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,206.86 as of 11:15 a.m.



Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was 0.09 percent down and SK hynix, a major chipmaker, surged 2.19 percent.



Hyundai Motor, the No. 1 automaker, moved up 0.69 percent, and AmorePacific, the country's top cosmetics maker, remained unchanged.



SK Innovation, the country's top refiner, advanced 1.47 percent, and POSCO, the No. 1 steelmaker, gained 0.37 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,127.15 won against the US dollar, down 1.75 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)