Standard Chartered Bank Korea to hold fintech forum

Michael Gorriz, group chief information officer at the London-based Standard Chartered Bank and Lim Jung-wook, managing director of Startup Alliance in Korea, will deliver keynote speeches at the forum.
|(Standard Chartered Bank Korea)
Under the theme of “Digital Technology Reshaping the Banking Industry,” the forum will involve sessions on the innovation of financial services and data analysis through the use of fintech, as well as the future of financial services equipped with blockchain technologies and artificial intelligence.
At the event, there will also be booths showcasing mobile financial technologies, such as virtual reality with 360-degree cameras, and minimized portable card-issuing machines.
The awards ceremony for a fintech idea contest held by Standard Chartered Bank Korea from March 1 to April 7 will also take place during the forum.
By Son Ji-hyoung (conshow@heraldcorp.com)young