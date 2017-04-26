Korea finalizes measures to prevent fires in traditional markets, reduce fine dust

The South Korean government on Wednesday finalized a series of additional measures to prevent fires in traditional markets and reduce fine dust pollution as part of efforts to enhance public safety.



During a meeting of Cabinet ministers, Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn confirmed the measures and called for enhanced inter-agency cooperation in implementing them.





Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn speaks during a meeting of ministers on public safety at the central government complex in Seoul on April 26, 2017. (Yonhap)

"There must never be a case in which citizens feel apprehensive or merchants lose their living grounds due to fires that have repeatedly occurred each year," Hwang said during the meeting. "Protecting citizens' lives and property is the government's most important responsibility."Since late last year, several popular markets, including a fish market in Incheon, west of Seoul, have been gutted by conflagrations, which have prompted calls for the government to roll out more effective preventive measures.To better cope with fire hazards, the government decided to make it mandatory to spend at least 10 percent of the state budget for modernizing markets on anti-fire measures such as installing earth leakage breakers.From 2014-2016, some 8.6 percent of the modernization budget -- worth 300.1 billion won ($266 million) -- was spent on fire prevention, the government said in a press release.The new measures also include installing automatic fire alarm systems in 400 markets around the country, conducting safety checks on all large-scale markets and enhancing nighttime police patrols in and around them.The government, in addition, decided to provide merchants with education and training on fire prevention.Ramping up efforts to curtail fine dust pollution, the government plans to limit fine dust emissions from large-scale businesses in the Seoul metropolitan area on a trial basis, and make it mandatory to use low-emission vehicles and equipment at construction sites.It also decided to seek closer cooperation with Chinese authorities through various projects, including a joint air quality research program."The government will do its best to minimize any negative impact of fine dust on citizens' health or any economic damage," Hwang said.Fine dust has been a major source of health concerns for city dwellers here. Fine dust particles, known to cause various respiratory problems, are thought to originate from both the western deserts of China and domestic smog sources. (Yonhap)