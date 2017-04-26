[Herald Interview] ‘Moon craves admiration, Ahn recognition’

Kim Tae-hyung, psychologist and author of “Psychology in Choosing a President”

Second-guessing the psychology of prospective presidents is always a difficult task, and can result in misconceptions.Kim Tae-hyung, psychologist and author of “Psychology in Choosing a President,” told The Korea Herald in an interview that he had until recently held to the principle of not analyzing a public figure’s psychology while they were still alive.However, the extensive corruption scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye changed his mind.When asked to define the psychological status of Park in April 2015, the expert chose to keep his statement as brief as he could.“President Park is psychologically dependent on others, but due to her distrust of people, she ends up turning heavily reliant on the few who actually know how to handle her,” Kim said at the time.This terse description was later bring him into the spotlight, when the activities of presidential confidante Choi Soon-sil were revealed to the public late last year.Psychological analysis of political leaders is a meaningful qualification tool that helps the public understand and predict leaders’ course of action, he now says.Moon Jae-in, candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea and currently front-runner for the upcoming May 9 election, is a rare character who has been forced into power, according to the psychologist.“All throughout his political career, Moon has been quite clear on his lack of will for power,” Kim said.“Though he is now speaking of governmental change and election victory as the leading candidate, at heart, he is still indisposed to the whole idea of state governance.”Moon said it was his loyalty to late liberal President Roh Moo-hyun that dragged him into politics, first as a presidential aide in 2003 and later as a presidential candidate in 2012.Moon chose the term “fate” to describe his political decision, as well as the title of his autobiographical essay, published just ahead of his initial presidential bid.“The very term ‘fate’ reflects the passive and idealistic character of Moon, quite in contrast with that of his late friend and mentor Roh,” Kim said.“Roh was the kind of man who would never surrender to fate, but rather create his own path, which is probably why Moon was strongly attracted to him.”Yet, another part of his self wanted to defy such expectations, Kim said, which explains his career choice as a human rights lawyer -- a job that can make one’s parents proud and simultaneously fulfill one’s own mission to reform the world.“Moon’s deeply rooted desire to become and to be seen as a ‘good person’ indeed makes him the kind, compassionate, courteous person that he is widely seen as,” Kim said.“But it is also this kind of desire which created his biggest weakness as political leader -- a fear of being criticized by the public, of being antagonized by his enemies.”For Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party, the greatest political motive is his desire for honor, or his ambition to be recognized as a “great man,” according to Kim.“Ahn was a man who practically had it all -- academic achievement, economic success, social recognition and social status as a professor -- yet he chose to take the risk and try a new path as a rookie politician,” he said.The official cause was his desire to contribute to the creation of a better world, but Kim cited Ahn’s attachment to high self-esteem, which is based on achievements and consequent social recognition.“For Ahn, the characteristic keyword is ‘vestige,’ reflecting his desire to leave his mark in this world, to be recognized by his contemporaries, and to be remembered by generations to come,” Kim said.Ahn shares a strong compulsion to live up to social standards and to other people’s expectations, with his rival Moon, he explained.“But what marked the two figures apart was that Ahn’s walk of life has been full of diversions and new challenges, which encouraged him to envision himself as a successful pioneer,” Kim said.The teenage Ahn was obedient enough to give up his interests in technology to major in medical studies at the request of his father. Later in his life, however, he moved into information technology by developing the nation’s first anti-virus software V1 in 1988 and founding AhnLab in 1995.Once Ahn chose to devote himself to politics, it meant he absolutely had to achieve something tangible -- in this case the presidency -- and is not likely to give up easily on his determined path, according to Kim.“After all, he already had to retreat twice, first in the 2011 Seoul mayoral by-election and then in the 2012 presidential election,” he said.“The straight-A student that he is, Ahn has become more resolute than ever to get his way and to prove his qualities to the audience.”Such strong target consciousness explains his recent acquisition of an aggressive vocal tone and speech manner, reflecting his efforts to “grasp victory at all costs.”The psychologist also suggested his views on other candidates -- Hong Joon-pyo of the Liberty Korea Party, Yoo Seong-min of the Bareun Party, and Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party.“Hong is an ‘arsonist’ type of character, mostly motivated by personal anger, which makes him more fit for a prosecutor than a politician,” he said.He described Yoo as an “elite sniper” type who is used to being second-in-command, and Sim as a champion who struggles against society and its inequalities.Public sentiment always seeks to eliminate the most oppressive issues in society. In the early 20th century, it was Japanese colonial rule, and in the 1960s-80s it was the military dictatorship.But for those living in 2017, the greatest pain is the loss of dignity, Kim explained.“The state scandal last year set off the public’s complaints over discrimination and disrespect,” he said.“Facing the revelation that a corrupt few monopolized power and placed the burden on the majority, the people took to the streets in vexed protests.”The monthslong candlelight protests urging for the ouster of Park, as well as the consequent earlier-than-planned presidential election, are all part of the process of “healing” the wounded national pride of the Korean people, he explained.“What now remains during the upcoming weeks leading to Election Day is for the people to clearly face their options and make a choice which may redeem the past setbacks.”By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)