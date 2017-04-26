Kospi tops 2,200 for first time in 6 years

(Yonhap)

South Korea’s benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index topped 2,200 points, for the first time in six years when it opened Wednesday.The main bourse soared 5.52 points, or 0.25 percent, to reach 2,202.37 at 9 a.m. After 36 minutes of trading, it reached 2,206.22, up 9.37 points, or 0.43 percent.The Kospi closed at 2,196.85 Tuesday.This is the first time in six years that Kospi has surpassed the 2,200 mark. On May 4, 2011, the market closed at 2,201.69.The first-tier stock market has remained bullish since April 19, when it ended at 2,138.40, in part thanks to reduced geopolitical risks and earnings surprises by local corporations.By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)