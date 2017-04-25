Liberty Korea Party to ask prosecution to open probe into Moon over car rental dispute

The conservative Liberty Korea Party said Tuesday that it would ask the prosecution to investigate the allegations that presidential frontrunner Moon Jae-in had personally used a law firm's car in a possible breach of the political fund act.



The move followed a media report that the candidate of the liberal Democratic Party used a sports utility vehicle belonging to the firm between March 2010 and November 2014 with the firm paying the fees for leasing the car.





Presidential frontrunner Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

Under the act, a business entity cannot give any financial assistance to a lawmaker.Moon's campaign said that there was no legal offense in his use of the vehicle as he had "rented" it from the law firm.Moon is the founder of the law firm and left it after he won a parliamentary election in May 2012. (Yonhap)