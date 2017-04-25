Tesla plans 14 supercharger stations in Korea this year

US electric carmaker Tesla Motors Inc. said on Tuesday it will set up 14 rapid-charging stations in South Korea this year.



In its webpage, the 14 supercharger sites include five in Seoul, one in Bundang, just south of the capital city, and seven in major cities such as Busan, Daegu, Gwangju and Jeju Island.



This photo taken on March 17, 2017, shows the Model S displayed in Tesla's showroom in Cheongdam-dong in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)

Fast chargers are able to provide 80 percent of battery capacity in a Model S vehicle in only 40 minutes, while taking one hour and 15 minutes to reach 100 percent. Six to eight vehicles can charge at once at the stations.Telsa has established more than 5,400 superchargers for its 200,000 vehicle owners worldwide since 2012. It aims to double the number of superchargers this year to enhance customers' convenience.It has built more than 9,000 low-speed charging stations at hotels, resort towns and restaurants across the world.Tesla has opened two showrooms in South Korea -- one in the shopping mall Starfield Hanam just east of Seoul and the other in affluent Cheongdam-dong in southern Seoul.The Model S 90D is available for sale in the country, with actual deliveries of the luxury model scheduled to begin in June.It has been taking preorders for the Model X and the Model 3 as well although the timeframes for their actual launch have yet to be fixed. (Yonhap)