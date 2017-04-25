G-Dragon confirms global tour

G-Dragon is set to kick off a world tour of 19 cities across the globe in June, his agency YG Entertainment said Tuesday.
|A promotional image for G-Dragon’s upcoming world tour. (YG Entertainment)
He will perform across four continents in places that will include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Macau, Singapore, Bangkok, Sydney, Aukland and Tokyo. YG Entertainment said more cities will be added later.
G-Dragon is also preparing for the release of his new album.
The upcoming tour marks the second time since 2013 that G-Dragon will be launching a world tour as a solo artist. Debuted in 2006 as a member of Big Bang, he also boasts an impressive solo career with hits like “Heartbreaker.”
By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)