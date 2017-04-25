Underdogs unveil gender equality pledges to woo female voters

Two underdog presidential candidates on Tuesday unveiled a set of election pledges to stamp out gender discrimination and promote equal opportunities for women in their efforts to woo female voters.



During a meeting with a women's activist group, Yoo Seong-min of the conservative Bareun Party and Sim Sang-jeung of the progressive Justice Party vowed to increase the proportion of female Cabinet ministers and pay keener state attention to gender equality.





Yoo Seong-min, the presidential candidate of the conservative Bareun Party, speaks during a meeting hosted by the Korean National Council of Women in Seoul on April 25, 2017. (Yonhap)

Yoo described gender equality as an issue involving human rights and democracy, underscoring his resolve to tackle deep-rooted social discrimination against women."All (government) policies about women are the bellwether of how our country is conscientiously defending human rights and upholding the basic values of democracy," Yoo said during a meeting hosted by the Korean National Council of Women.At the meeting, Yoo pledged to push for legislation that would ensure three-year childcare leave and tough punishment for criminals targeting women. He also vowed to improve job security for female contract workers and establish a presidential panel on gender equality.Yoo, in addition, pledged to strive to increase the proportion of female ministers by up to 50 percent.During her speech at the meeting, Sim pledged to strengthen the role of the ministry in charge of gender equality, pointing out that its current role is too "limited and passive."Sim also vowed to ensure that half of the Cabinet ministers are women, and push for "electoral reform" to enable more female politicians to get parliamentary seats."I am in this election race with a sense of responsibility as I am the only female candidate," Sim said. "I hope that women's circles can more actively participate in voting with courage."Her pledges also include addressing the income gap between men and women and introducing a set of programs to reduce family responsibilities for working mothers such as encouraging fathers to go on childcare leave for certain periods.Yoo and Sim are both within the top five candidates. But their support ratings have been caught in low single digits with the election race dominated by two liberal rivals -- Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party. (Yonhap)