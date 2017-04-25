Korean Air CEO to lead Korea's pro volleyball league

The chief of South Korea's largest flagship carrier has been appointed as the new leader of the nation's professional volleyball league, officials here said Tuesday.



The Korea Volleyball Federation, the operator of the V-League, said that Cho Won-tae, the CEO of Korean Air Lines Co., will be its new commissioner. The KOVO added its board members unanimously approved Cho's appointment.





This photo provided by the Korea Volleyball Federation on April 25, 2017, shows Cho Won-tae, who will lead South Korea's professional volleyball league from July 1. Cho is the CEO of of Korean Air Lines Co. (Yonhap)

Cho took the top post at Korean Air in January. He is the eldest son of Cho Yang-ho, chairman of Hanjin Group and former president of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics organizing committee.The 41-year-old businessman is also the owner of pro volleyball club Incheon Korean Air Jumbos.KOVO said general managers of 13 V-League clubs last week had a meeting and decided to nominate Cho as the new leader of the KOVO.Cho then had a discussion with Korean Air officials on Monday and decided to accept the job.Cho will serve a three-year term starting on July 1. He will succeed Koo Ja-jun, who had been the commissioner since November 2012. (Yonhap)