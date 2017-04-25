Annual AIIB meeting to be held in Jeju on June 16-18

The second annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank will be held on South Korea's southern island of Jeju in June, the finance ministry said Tuesday.



The meeting of the board of governors will held on June 16-18 with the theme "sustainable infrastructure" and more than 10 seminars and discussion sessions, according to the Ministry of Strategy and Finance.



Detailed programs include one-on-one business meetings for networking by people in the infrastructure-building business, forums on investment in development countries and briefings by South Korean companies. There will also be a presentation on smart cities that introduces South Korea's green energy policy, the ministry said.Laurence Carter, senior director of public private partnerships at the World Bank, Rhee Chang-yong, director of Asia and Pacific department at the International Monetary Fund, and Eun Sung-soo, CEO of Korea Investment Corp., are some of the featured panelists.South Korea will also put on programs on the country's culture and food, the ministry said.AIIB, initiated by China, is a multinational institution aiming to spur Asia's economic growth through infrastructure investment. (Yonhap)