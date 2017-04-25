Court orders surgeon of rock singer Shin Hae-chul to pay W1.6b

The Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday ordered the 46-year-old doctor, surnamed Kang, to pay some 1.6 billion won ($1.4 million) in damages to Shin‘s wife and two children.
|South Korean rock singer Shin Hae-chul (Yonhap)
Shin’s family filed a lawsuit in May 2015, claiming that Kang did stomach reduction surgery on Shin without the patient’s consent and neglected his duty to give proper medical care despite Shin complaining of pain. They demanded 2.3 billion won in damages, but increased the amount to 4.5 billion won in litigation.
In October 2014, Shin visited a hospital for abdominal pain and received surgery from Kang. After the surgery, he fell into a coma and died of a heart attack 10 days later.
The prosecution concluded that Shin died of Kang’s medical malpractice after an autopsy. Kang’s criminal trial is currently pending at the Seoul High Court. A lower court in November sentenced him to a 10-month jail term suspended for two years.
Kang has been claiming that he was not obliged to explain the surgery procedure because he did a surgery strengthening the stomach wall rather than reducing. He also argued that Shin didn’t follow the doctor’s orders and left the hospital on his own accord.
By Byun Hee-jin (hjbandi9@heraldcorp.com)