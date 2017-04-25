Nissan bets on Maxima for intelligent mobility

Maxima’s intelligent mobility can be broken into three categories: intelligent driving, intelligent power and intelligent integration.
|Nissan Korea’s Maxima. (Nissan Korea)
The automaker introduced the concept with an aim to revolutionize the future of automobile technology, the company said.
Intelligent driving refers to safety and driverless driving features installed to ensure that drivers feel confident.
The intelligent forward collision warning system that warns drivers of a possible collision has been applied to the Maxima for the first time in its class, the company said. The system also measures the distance and speed of the vehicle ahead.
The intelligent cruise control automatically adjusts car speed and distance between the vehicle in front depending on traffic conditions, the company said.
In terms of design, the automaker drew inspiration for the Maxima from the concept of its sports sedans. The brand’s iconic “V-motion” grille and boomerang-shaped front and rear lights have been applied to the model.
The model is equipped with the VQ engine, a 15-time award-winning engine, selected among the 10 best engines by US magazine Ward‘s AutoWorld.
The engine produces a maximum 303 horsepower, with 36.1 kilogram-meters of torque, the company said.
The Maxima is priced at 43.7 million won ($38,800).
Customers who purchase the Maxima in April are offered an interest-free installment plan for up to 24 months or a gas card worth 1 million won.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)