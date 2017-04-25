Samsung keeps top spot in US home appliance market in Q1

In the quarterly survey on market shares of home appliance manufacturers in the US, Samsung claimed 19.2 percent for the January – March period, remaining the top supplier of major home appliances in the country.
The South Korean company’s dominance in the American market expanded 4.5 percentage points, the survey showed.
Samsung first rose to the top spot in the US market in the second quarter of 2016 and has retained the crown since then. The company also ranked first in the 2016 annual survey with a 17.3 percent share.
|Visitors experience the Family Hub refrigerator at a Best Buy shop in Las Vegas. (Samsung Electronics)
The survey’s coverage includes sales of refrigerators, washers, ovens and micro ovens.
Samsung snatched the top positions in the washing machine and refrigerator markets.
Its French-door refrigerators continued being the best-selling product for 32 straight quarters -- an unprecedented market record -- with a 34 percent market share.
In a market for premium fridges over $2,000, Samsung was the winner, too, the data showed.
The company ranked in the washing machine market for the first time in the third quarter of last year with a newly launched Add Wash model. It has cemented its leadership it the market by introducing the latest Flex Wash and Dry.
|Visitors look at the Flex Wash and Dry at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January. (Samsung Electronics)
“Consumer response to the Flex series was positive,” said Choi Ik-soo, executive vice president at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung will continue efforts to introduce innovative products to American consumers.”
Samsung’s ovens are gradually expanding their market presence, growing from 13.6 percent to 18.2 percent from a year earlier. Smaller micro oven ranges accounted for 13.5 percent, being the second best-selling product among competitors in the US.
Meanwhile, LG Electronics beat US rival Whirpool for the first time by a narrow margin and ranked second in terms of sales in the US market. LG claimed 15.8 percent, while Whirpool took 15.7 percent.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)