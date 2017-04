LS Industrial Systems, the South Korean manufacturer of electric and automation equipment, has joined Hannover Messe, a leading industrial show, that kicked off Monday, local time, for a five-day run. LS has presented its core products, including an energy storage and management system and circuit breakers, to promote its entry to the European market, the Anyang-based company said Tuesday.The company has been focusing on developing a full lineup of the direct current electric devices such as molded case breakers, as well as a connected solution for clients looking for ways to manage electricity generated from solar panels. LS’ smart solution provides ways to better manage electricity usage and generations through a cloud monitoring system, creating a micro grid for smaller areas like a university campus, village or an island.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)