‘Art circus’ La Verita to be performed in Seoul this weekend

Daniele Finzi Pasca, who wrote and directed La Verita, said the “art circus” seeks to portray a surreal depiction of Dali’s life through circus.
La Verita was inspired by “Tristan Fou (Mad Tristan),” painted by Dali in 1944 and depicting the legend of Tristan and Isolde. A replica of the surreal art work hangs in the background during the performance.
“From a psychoanalysis point of view, I think the piece by Dali depicts his inner self by combining with a nightmare. We diluted the dark and gloomy atmosphere of the original and depicted in a dream-like state reminiscent of (painter Marc) Chagall’s style,” said Finzi Pasca during a press conference held Tuesday.
|Daniele Finzi Pasca speaks during a press conference at LG Arts Center in Seoul on Tuesday. (LG Arts Center)
Finzi Pasca said he visited the Spanish painter’s former home to find out how he lived, the books he read and how they affected his work. “Like collecting pebbles, I put the pieces together one at a time,” he said.
To the Swiss director, a circus represents more than just entertainment.
“All forms of art asks questions about life to the audience. A juggler reflects his life in his act, as does a tightrope walker,” he said. “Whether it be flying off into the air or supporting each other’s act, I think circus is about expressing your life as it is.”
Finzi Pasca said his work also represents the path toward the truth.
“La Verita means the truth. The performance will be about what is truth and how can we find it.
“Truth accompanies a sense of peculiarity. By depicting the nightmare in Dali’s paintings, I want to depict a peculiar path toward finding how its life really was. The theme is to depict the truth in a peculiar fashion,” he said.
La Verita, by Compagnia Finzi Pasca, will be held at LG Arts Center from Thursday to Sunday. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m. on Friday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday.
It is open to audience aged 7 or above, and tickets start at 40,000 won.
For more information, call LG Arts Center at 02-2005-0114.
By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heralcorp.com)