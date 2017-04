Daewoo Engineering & Construction has recorded its largest quarterly operating profit in the company’s history, posting operating profits of roughly 22.1 billion won ($19.5 million) and a net income of 191.9 billion won, according to the company Tuesday.Despite recording operating and net losses in the fourth quarter of last year, Daewoo E&C said the profits achieved in its housing and construction sectors rose by 171 percent compared to the same period last year, thrusting the company back into the black.Daewoo E&C also posted first-quarter revenue of 3.26 trillion won, up 3.2 percent compared to last year’s first quarter.By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)