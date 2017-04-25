KGC enjoys boom amid higher health awareness

The domestic manufacturer of red ginseng products has launched Cheon Nok Sam, red ginseng and deer antler velvet premium extract, buoyed by the popularity of deer antler extracts in Korea and China, which make up 80 percent of the market worldwide.
|Cheong Kwang Jang’s red ginseng and deer antler velvet premium extract Cheon Nok Sam. (KGC)
The product is specifically targeted for seniors who are seeking for ways to recover their strength. According to the KGC, 90 percent of Cheon Nok Sam customers are over 40 years old with 30 percent being over 60.
The successful sales came with challenges, such as in commercializing the deer antler extracts amid widespread illegal distribution of the ingredients.
KGC spent three years searching for high quality pure deer antlers, eventually sourcing them from New Zealand.
The brand has been known for its strict quality control on its red ginseng products with the inspection categories being four times stricter than the legal requirements.
Such procedures have also been applied to the deer antler extracts. The KGC conducts 60 disease safety tests on the deer antlers with the help of a government branch from New Zealand, prior to eight stages of safety assessments.
Also, Cheon Nok Sam has also introduced convenience, by incorporating red ginseng and deer antler extracts together, allowing consumers to take in both ingredients at once.
With the increasing popularity of Cheon Nok Sam, the company has created its own premium deer antler brand Cheon Nok which refers to deer antlers from heaven.
Two new products have been added under the brand name. Cheon Nok Extract Every Time comes in sachets that are easy to carry around for those that travel often. Cheon Nok Tonic is a mixture of various medicinal herbs that helps boost one’s stamina.
“The KGC is to listen to our customers’ opinions in releasing new products and make efforts in upgrading the quality of our deer antler products,” said the brand manager of KGC.
By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)