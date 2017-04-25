More female workers hired by restaurant businesses

A large number of female workers in South Korea served at restaurant and cafeteria businesses in the second half of last year amid a protracted economic slump, a report said Tuesday.



A total of 1.35 million women were hired by various eateries in the last six months of last year, slightly more than the 1.29 million female workers in the country's retail sector, according to the report by Statistics Korea.



Some 1.24 million were in the educational service business and 830,000 people were in the social welfare service sector.



For men, on the other hand, land transportation companies employed 1.04 million male workers over the cited period, followed by retailers with 1 million and the expertized construction sector with 943,000.Out of all salaried workers numbering 19.69 million, 33.8 percent were paid between 1 million won ($880) and 2 million won per month, while those making 4 million won or more accounted for 14.3 percent of the total.Some 14.2 percent of workers took home a salary of 2-3 million won, with those in the lowest wage bracket were paid less than 1 million won per month, making up 11.4 percent of all wage workers in the country. (Yonhap)