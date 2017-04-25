Former US Ambassador Samantha Power writing a memoir

[Monitor] More companies have their credit ratings upgraded

Published : 2017-04-25 16:27
Updated : 2017-04-25 16:27

The number of companies that had their credit ratings upgraded increased by 76.9 percent last year compared to the previous year. Those that had their credit ratings downgraded, meanwhile, dropped by 42.8 percent, the Financial Supervisory Service said Tuesday.

But there were still three times as many companies with “negative” outlooks for their credit ratings than with “positive” outlooks.

