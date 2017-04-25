Venues for Korean U-20 football team friendlies confirmed

The venues for South Korea's upcoming friendly matches against Uruguay and Senegal ahead of the U-20 World Cup next month have been confirmed, the national football governing body said Tuesday.



The Korea Football Association said South Korea's U-20 team will face Uruguay at Cheongju Stadium in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, on May 11. This will be the first time since 2007 that Cheongju, located some 140 kilometers south of Seoul, hosts a national team match.

South Korea will then take on Senegal at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on May 14. Ticket sales for the two friendly matches will open on Wednesday.



South Korea is the host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup that will be staged from May 20 to June 11 in six cities. In the 24-team tournament, South Korea will compete with England, Argentina and Guinea in Group A.



The KFA previously said the two friendlies will serve as a tune-up for South Korea's first two group stage matches. South Korea will open the tournament with Guinea at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, on May 20 and go head-to-head against Argentina at the same venue three days later.



Both Uruguay and Senegal are also participants in the U-20 World Cup. Uruguay are in Group D with Japan, Italy and South Africa. Senegal are grouped with the United States, Ecuador and Saudi Arabia in Group F.



Uruguay finished atop the South American qualifying round, while Senegal took second place in the African qualifying campaign for the FIFA competition.



South Korea, led by head coach Shin Tae-yong, will announce the 21-man final squad for the World Cup this weekend after playing a friendly match with K League Classic club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Wednesday. Jeonbuk are defending champions of the Asian Football Confederation Champions League. (Yonhap)