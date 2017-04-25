Korean shares up in late morning trade

Lippert joins Boeing as vice president: report

Published : 2017-04-25 11:52
Updated : 2017-04-25 11:52

South Korean stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning, led by gains in tech and autos.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index advanced 9.11 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,182.85 as of 11:15 a.m.

Most large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.

(Yonhap)

Top market cap Samsung Electronics rose 1.84 percent, while SK hynix, a major chipmaker, shed 1.15 percent.

Hyundai Motor, the No. 1 automaker, gained 2.12 percent and its smaller affiliate, Kia Motors, fell 0.2 percent.

SK Innovation, the No. 1 refiner here, rallied 3.34 percent after market forecast-beating earnings results.

AmorePacific, the leading cosmetics firm, suffered 4.72 percent decline following a weaker-than-expected bottom line.

The local currency was trading at 1,132.25 won against the US dollar, down 2.35 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

