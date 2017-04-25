Park Ji-sung selected for Michael Carrick's testimonial match

South Korean football icon Park Ji-sung is set to return to Old Trafford after receiving a call-up to play in a testimonial match for a former Manchester United teammate.



Michael Carrick on Tuesday (Korean time) posted on his Twitter and Facebook page that Park will take part in his testimonial match, which will feature former and current star players in European football. The testimonial on June 4 will see Manchester United 2008 XI taking on the Michael Carrick All-Stars.





In this file photo taken on May 7, 2016, former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung speaks at a press conference for an "I Love United" fan event in Seoul. (Yonhap)

"Glad Ji is playing in my testimonial. A real players' player who was an absolute pleasure to play with," Carrick wrote.Carrick also said in a video interview that Park is an "ultimate" team player."Probably didn't get enough credit for what he brought to the team and for what he brought to the squad," he said. "Scored some vital goals in massive games. I just really enjoyed playing with him."Park joined United in 2005 from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven and played with the English Premier League club for seven seasons before moving to Queens Park Rangers in 2012. He won four EPL titles as well as UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup trophies with Man United.Park retired from the game in 2014, and was named one of the United's ambassadors the same year.In the testimonial, the 36-year-old midfielder will be reunited with his former teammates, including Edwin van der Sar, Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes, Nemanja Vidic and Ryan Giggs, who were all instrumental in United's EPL and Champions League double in 2008. Park will also meet with his former boss, Sir Alex Ferguson.The Michael Carrick All-Stars, managed by Harry Redknapp, will include Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, John Terry and Michael Owen.Carrick, 35, joined United from Tottenham Hotspur in 2006 and is still playing for the club, now managed by Jose Mourinho. He has won 16 major trophies, including five EPL titles with United. (Yonhap)