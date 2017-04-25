Korean to run unopposed for 4th term as int'l taekwondo chief

South Korean Choue Chung-won will run unopposed for a fourth term as the international taekwondo chief, the martial art's governing body said Tuesday.



The World Taekwondo Federation said Choue is the sole applicant for its presidency. The 69-year-old has been at the WTF's helm since June 2004.





In this file photo taken on July 25, 2016, Choue Chung-won, president of the World Taekwondo Federation, speaks at a press conference in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The WTF elections for president, 12 council members and two auditors will take place in the South Korean town of Muju on June 23, a day before the start of the world championships.Choue replaced Kim Un-yong 13 years ago to complete the remainder of Kim's term following his arrest for embezzlement and bribery allegations. Choue was then re-elected in 2005 for a four-year mandate, and won the next two elections in 2009 and 2013.He was also the sole candidate in the 2013 vote and earned unanimous support.The WTF said elections for the presidential positions of its five continental unions -- Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania and Pan America -- will also take place in Muju, some 240 kilometers south of Seoul in North Jeolla Province. The winners of these elections will also become ex-officio WTF vice presidents.For the WTF Council, 28 applicants, including Jung Kook-hyun of South Korea, will vie for 12 places. (Yonhap)