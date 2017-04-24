N. Korea defense chief says deployment is over to strike US

North Korea's defense chief said Monday that "precise and advanced striking means" have already been deployed to strike the United States and its followers.



Pak Yong-sik, minister of armed forces, made the comment in a key meeting on the eve of the anniversary of the foundation of North Korea's military, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.



"Our nuclear weapons capable of striking US military bases in Asia-Pacific areas and the U.S. homeland are fully prepared to be fired from launchers," the North's defense chief said.



He said if the enemy forces move to make a military attack on the North despite its repeated warnings, a strong preemptive strike will wipe out the enemies' headquarters from this planet.



The North's latest bellicose remarks come on the same day that US President Donald Trump held his first phone conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for closer cooperation in curbing North Korea's nuclear program.



Last year, Pyongyang conducted two nuclear tests and more than

20 missile tests, escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula and the region. (Yonhap)