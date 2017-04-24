N. Korea defense chief says deployment is over to strike US

Asiana to receive its first A350 this week for service in May

Published : 2017-04-24 21:23
Updated : 2017-04-24 21:27

Asiana Airlines Inc. said Monday it will receive its first A350-900 aircraft this week to strengthen service on its international routes starting next month.

Asiana, South Korea's second-biggest passenger carrier by sales, will put the wide-body jet that can seat 311 people initially on the Incheon-Manila route from May 15, the company said in a statement. 

A350 for Asiana Airlines (Asiana Airlines)

The carrier originally planned to assign the twin-engine airplane made extensively with lightweight carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer material, on the Incheon-Hong Kong route from May 9 to June 14 to attract customers ahead of and during the summer holiday season. But the schedule was changed due to a lack of preparations, it said. 

"We have rescheduled the starting date of services to conduct additional test flights and double-check security equipment in the plane," a company spokesman said. 

In 2008, Asiana signed a contract with Airbus to purchase a total of 30 A350-900 airliners with the delivery to be completed by 2025. Four out of them will arrive this year, he said.  (Yonhap)

