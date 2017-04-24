Moon unveils blueprint to relocate presidential office

Presidential front-runner Moon Jae-in on Monday announced the details of his longstanding pledge to move the presidential office to downtown Seoul to improve communication with the public.



During a press conference, the nominee of the liberal Democratic Party unveiled the plan and announced the launch of two committees to handle the relocation and related city overhaul project if he is elected on May 9.





Moon Jae-in at a rally in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province Monday (Yonhap)

Moon has long argued that the secluded presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae prevents the leader from mingling with the people.Former President Park Geun-hye, to whom Moon lost in the previous election, was often accused by her critics of failing to establish a rapport with her aides and the general public.

"It is an expression of my determination to end the era of non-communication and open a democratic era of communicating and being together with the people," Moon said at his party's headquarters in Seoul.



"I am making a promise that I will become a president who always communicates with my staff as we work together in the same area, and at the same time heals the wounds of the people."



Moon said he plans to relocate the presidential office to the government complex in Gwanghwamun, the site of months of mass protests that led to Park's ouster last month. He also called for relocating the president's official residence to a nearby area.



The nominee appointed various experts and former officials from past liberal administrations to spearhead the project as well as another project to create a historical and culture street linking Cheong Wa Dae to Jongmyo Shrine via the surrounding neighborhoods.



Under the plan, Cheong Wa Dae and the adjacent Mount Bugak will be turned into a public resting area. (Yonhap)