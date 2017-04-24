Former US Ambassador Samantha Power writing a memoir

The Korea Herald > World > World News

[Graphic News] US dominates world military spending

kh close

 

Published : 2017-04-25 18:22
Updated : 2017-04-25 18:22




The US remained the top military spender last year, with its expenditure growing by 1.7 percent to reach $611 billion between 2015 and 2016, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

China increased its expenditure by 5.4 percent to $215 billion, a lower rate than in previous years,

Russia’s military spending was $69.2 billion, making it the world’s third-largest military spender in 2016.

Saudi Arabia was the third-largest spender in 2015, but dropped to fourth place in 2016, as its expenditure fell by 30 percent to $63.7 billion, despite its continued involvement in regional wars, the SIPRI said.



영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]