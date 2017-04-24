More than 200 under investigation for alleged illegal electioneering

Police said over 200 people are under investigation as of Monday in relation to the May 9 presidential election since the launch of the official campaign period last week.





Citizens walk under banners of candidates for the May 9 presidential election on a street in western Seoul on April 17, 2017, as the 22-day official campaign period for the poll begins. (Yonhap)

Among a total of 208 suspects in 186 cases, the number of people accused of damaging banners was the largest with 101, followed by those suspected of false propaganda, which stood at 47, according to the National Police Agency.Others include those accused of electioneering before the official period kicked off on April 17, providing illegal money or manipulating public opinion, they said."We will promptly and strictly look into the cases while maintaining political neutrality," an official said. (Yonhap)