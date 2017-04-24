Korea establishes disaster response center in typhoon-hit Philippines

South Korea has established a disaster management center in the Philippine city of Passi as a facility for evacuation training and shelter, following super typhoon Haiyen, which hit the Southeast Asian country's central region in 2013, the South Korean Red Cross said Monday.



The South Korean Red Cross has implemented the project with the local government of Passi to build the facility on the island of Panay, Iloilo Province in the Philippines, as part of rehabilitation efforts in the wake of the typhoon that killed 6,300 people in the region it traversed.





South Korea's Air Force personnel deliver relief supplies at Tacloban, the Philippines, for victims of Typhoon Haiyan on Nov. 20, 2013, in this file photo released by the South Korean Air Force. (Yonhap)

An official at the South Korean Red Cross said the facility has been made for the Philippines to deal with disasters in proactive ways and to take preventive action.Officials from the South Korean and Philippine Red Cross held a ceremony on Friday to mark the dedication of the facility, equipped with a warehouse, forklifts, water tankers and other equipment to deal with disasters.It has also two dormitories and a training center for implementing disaster management. The South Korean Red Cross, which injected 2.5 billion won (about $2.21 million) into the project, said 3.5 million residents living on the island will benefit from the facility.The South Korean relief body has ceded the facility to the Philippine Red Cross. It is the largest disaster management center run by the Philippine Red Cross, the South Korean Red Cross said.Attending the ceremony were South Korean Red Cross Secretary General Kim Gunn-Joong, Senator Richard Gordon, Philippine Red Cross chief, and 1,000 local residents. (Yonhap)